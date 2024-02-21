Two eThekwini Municipality workers arrested on allegations they stole City diesel for their personal use

Hours after an eThekwini Municipality employee was arrested on allegations of vandalising municipal property, another two City employees have been arrested on allegations of diesel theft. In a statement on Wednesday, the City said Metro Police arrested the duo for allegedly stealing and illegally transporting Municipal diesel for their personal use.

“While the City can confirm the arrest of the two men, no further information can be divulged at this stage as ongoing investigations are at an advanced stage,” said City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana. The City added that the “comprehensive investigation” aims to uncover the full extent of the operation, and to “identify potential accomplices, and gather evidence to secure a thorough legal prosecution”. Metro Police acting head commissioner, Sbonelo Mchunu said more arrests could be expected.

On Tuesday, a 30-year-old CCTV camera operator was arrested after he was allegedly caught damaging the newly upgraded cables that link servers and feeds to the CCTV cameras last week. In addition to his arrest, the suspect was served with a notice of immediate suspension. The City urged members of the public to report any suspicious and fraudulent activities which compromises service delivery to the City Integrity and Investigation Unit (CIIU) on 0800 202020.