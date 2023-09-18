Two men who were found with the body of a man in their bakkie are due to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court in the North West. North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Assen police arrested the two men, aged 45 and 47, on Sunday, in Kameeldrift along the R511 road outside Brits.

She said, according to information, the police were conducting routine patrols at about 2am when they saw a suspicious charcoal Nissan NP 200 bakkie and made a U-turn to chase the vehicle. They managed to pull the vehicle over and eventually conduct a search. They discovered the lifeless body of a 45-year-old man covered with plastic bags at the back of the vehicle.

The men tried to run away, but were arrested. "Reports suggest that the suspects allegedly assaulted the man who was on their farm to fetch water. The suspects are expected to appear before the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 19 September 19, for murder." Police investigations into the matter continue.

Meanwhile, Funani said 689 people were arrested during Operation Shanela, aimed at fighting crime and ensuring that citizens feel and are safe. She said they were arrested between September 14 and 17 around the North West province. "The suspects were arrested for various crimes, including, among others, dealing in drugs, business robberies, murder, attempted murder, rape, sexual assault, assaults, fraud, and burglaries. The suspects included eight wanted persons."