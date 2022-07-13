Two Fidelity officers gunned down during shootout in Gqeberha

Cape Town - Two Fidelity security officers died, and another two have been left critically injured following an attack on their vehicle in Gqeberha on Tuesday. This is the third incident where Fidelity officers were attacked.

According to the chief executive officer of Fidelity Services Group, Wahl Bartmann, the incident occurred at approximately 11.20am. He said the four Fidelity officers were patrolling the Joe Slovo suburb when they were attacked by an unknown number of assailants. Bartmann said the assailants fired shots at the Fidelity vehicle and the driver of the vehicle tried driving off while his fellow officers returned fire.

Unfortunately, both the driver and one of the officers were fatally wounded and died at the scene. The other two officers were transported to Mercantile and Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha, where they are currently in a critical condition. Bartmann said Fidelity’s Port Elizabeth Management team and local police were immediately on the scene.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family of our deceased officers. We have seen several incidents on our Fidelity officers and vehicle attacks over the last week. “This is virtually the third attack in almost as many days. “The incidents are occurring with increasing regularity, and there is enormous disregard for the sanctity of life, and this senseless loss of life is just not acceptable,” he said.

Bartmann has urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and contact the tip-off line. Anyone who has information can contact the Fidelity Services Group on 083 939 0300. Members of the public can SMS, WhatsApp and send a please call me to the number. Alternatively, members of the public can call 011 766 6061.