Two foreign nationals among four arrested in Limpopo for possession of stolen chrome and illegal mining implements

Police in Limpopo arrested four suspects, including two foreign nationals for illegal mining after a high-speed chase and the discovery of stolen chrome and illegal mining tools on November 18. The arrests followed a tip-off regarding a white Volvo truck with Gauteng registration numbers suspected of loading chrome at Mabowe Park.

When police rushed to the scene, they spotted the truck speeding toward Leporogong Cross on the R37. A high-speed chase ensued until the truck was stopped at Mashite Cross. Two suspects, aged 34 and 52, were immediately arrested. 2. The silver Nissan bakkie, which was escorting the stolen chrome truck, is found with illegal mining tools and R40,000 in cash. Picture: SAPS “Along the way, before reaching Lebowakgomo, the Vala Umgodi Task Team noticed a suspicious silver Nissan bakkie parked outside the road with two occupants. they requested to search them,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Illegal mining implements seized by police during a raid, following the arrest of four suspects involved in chrome theft. Picture: SAPS Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered illegal mining implements and R40,000 in cash, leading to the arrest of two more suspects.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Nissan bakkie had been escorting the white truck during the illegal chrome operation. The truck, bakkie, and the chrome were seized, although the value of the stolen minerals has yet to be determined. “Four suspects are expected to appear before Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court soon on charges of possession of suspected stolen mineral and possession of illegal mining implements,” Ledwaba said.