Two foreign nationals apprehended for allegedly scamming motorists along N4 highway

Two people have been arrested for allegedly posing as taxi association patrol squad members along the N4 highway in the City of Tshwane. Authorities also seized two minibus taxis and took a vehicle that the men were using, which is believed to have been stolen.

The men allegedly work along the N4 route, where they stop minibus taxis, drive along the highway, and threaten to impound their vehicles if they do not pay a spot fine of R2,500. Gauteng Department of Transport and Logistics MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the Public Transport Intervention Unit (PTIU) was conducting Fatela Road Safety operations along the N4 highway outside Bronkhorstspruit when they apprehended the duo. "The undocumented foreign nationals were apprehended for allegedly driving a vehicle displaying a false registration plate, fraudulent licence disc, as well as extortion," Diale-Tlabela said.

"The PTIU continues to play an important role in maintaining law and order in the public transport system. We welcome the arrest of the two suspects, as these individuals pose a serious threat to the peaceful operation of minibus taxis in our province," Diale-Tlabela said. The intervention on the highway comes following an outcry from the community about similar incidents that have been taking place along the N4 route over the past few months. Commending the team for their work, the MEC said the road safety programme will continue throughout January to encourage compliance and promote the safe usage of roads in identified hotspots in the province.

