Two foreign nationals arrested by Anti-Gang Unit for possession of stolen goods and illegal firearm

Two foreign nationals were arrested in separate incidents in Bloemfontein, in the Free State on Saturday, April 12. The men were apprehended by the South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Anti-Gang Unit and were allegedly in possession of suspected stolen goods and an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

"At approximately 4pm, acting on intelligence-led information, members of the Anti-Gang Unit conducted an operation in the Central Business District (CBD) of Bloemfontein. The information received indicated that a 35-year-old foreign national was allegedly involved in robbing students of their cellphones while armed with a firearm," Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli. The law enforcement officers allegedly tracked the suspect down to a business in the Central Business District, where they located a huge number of telephones for which the suspect could not prove ownership. He was detained on allegations of possessing suspected stolen items and violating the Immigration Act.

"Further investigation led members to the suspect's residence on Crownwell Street in Navalsig. At around 4.45pm, a second foreign national, aged approximately 25, was found at the premises. A search of the room resulted in the discovery of a 9mm pistol with ammunition. The individual was arrested on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition." Separate charges have been filed at Navalsig Police Station. Investigations are underway to discover the origins of the stolen items and firearm, as well as any potential connections to other criminal activity. IOL Politics