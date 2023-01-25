Pretoria – Two foreign nationals from Tanzania and Eswatini were arrested, allegedly with 479kg of dagga on Wednesday morning in Mpumalanga. The suspects are 29 and 34 respectively.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers in Sabie were conducting a stop-and-search operation when they stopped a white Hyundai H1 with foreign number plates. “Upon searching the vehicle, they found 14 plastic bags of dagga sealed with masking tape. The dagga was weighing at about 479kg and it is estimated at more than R700 000 in street value,’’ said Mohlala. Mohlala said that during preliminary investigations it was revealed that the dagga haul was from Eswatini and further investigations will hopefully reveal its destination.

“Both suspects had valid travel documents, but police will engage the Department of Home Affairs to verify the legitimacy of their documents as part of the investigation.” The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday at the Sabie Magistrate’s Court. SAPS provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, commended officers for arresting the suspects.

