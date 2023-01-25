Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Two foreign nationals bust with dagga valued at over R700k

Two foreign nationals from Tanzania and Eswatini were arrested after they were found with 479kg of dagga on Wednesday morning in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

Two foreign nationals from Tanzania and Eswatini were arrested after they were found with 479kg of dagga on Wednesday morning in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied

Published 38m ago

Share

Pretoria – Two foreign nationals from Tanzania and Eswatini were arrested, allegedly with 479kg of dagga on Wednesday morning in Mpumalanga.

The suspects are 29 and 34 respectively.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers in Sabie were conducting a stop-and-search operation when they stopped a white Hyundai H1 with foreign number plates.

“Upon searching the vehicle, they found 14 plastic bags of dagga sealed with masking tape. The dagga was weighing at about 479kg and it is estimated at more than R700 000 in street value,’’ said Mohlala.

Mohlala said that during preliminary investigations it was revealed that the dagga haul was from Eswatini and further investigations will hopefully reveal its destination.

More on this

“Both suspects had valid travel documents, but police will engage the Department of Home Affairs to verify the legitimacy of their documents as part of the investigation.”

The suspects are expected to make their first court appearance on Thursday at the Sabie Magistrate’s Court.

SAPS provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, commended officers for arresting the suspects.

Story continues below Advertisement

Manamela said people must never make the mistake of taking Mpumalanga for an easy passage for narcotics and other illicit substances.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecourtNPACrime and courtsDrugs

Share

Recent stories by:

Brenda Masilela