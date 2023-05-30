Cape Town – Two foreign nationals who were caught on camera stealing platinum bearing metals at Minpro Impala Mine in Rustenburg have been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Trynos Masotsha and Hungwe Tapiwa were sentenced to five years direct imprisonment at the Tlhabane Magistrate’s Court on Friday for possession of unwrought precious metals.

They were arrested by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit on February 12, 2022, after they were found by officials from Minpro Impala Mine in possession of bags containing stolen platinum bearing material. "The pair was reportedly spotted on the CCTV cameras whilst stealing the platinum material from the mine," police spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said. Rikhotso said that both accused were remanded in custody after their first appearance, owing to their illegal status in the country.

"They made a series of court appearances until they were each sentenced to five years direct imprisonment for possession of unwrought precious metals and 12 months imprisonment for being illegal immigrants. "The sentences will run concurrently. In addition, they were declared unfit to possess firearms," Rikhotso added. The provincial head for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major-General Patrick Mbotho lauded the investigator and prosecutor for their work in the case.