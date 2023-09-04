Two foreign nationals in Mpumalanga have been sentenced for selling and distributing illicit cigarettes

Two foreign nationals have been sentenced after they were found guilty of selling, distributing, and dealing in illicit cigarettes in Barberton, Mpumalanga. Muhammad Usman, 35, and Joseph Sediso Sherige, 48, were found guilty and sentenced by Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, September 1, for contravening Section 83(a) of the Customs and Excise Act, Act 91 of 1964.

In July 2023, Customs and Excise inspectors were conducting inspections around Barberton shops when they uncovered illicit cigarettes from a café and supermarket, respectively. "The matter was referred to the Hawks (the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation) Nelspruit-based Serious Commercial Crime investigation by Customs and Excise for further investigation," Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said. "During the investigation, a large quantity of illicit cigarettes was discovered.

"The court was notified, and a search and seizure warrant was authorised which was executed on July 13," Sekgotodi said. During the search, illicit cigarettes, Remington Gold Blue, with an estimated street value of R12,223, were found and seized at Wazi Supermarket in Barberton, and Muhammad Usman was arrested for selling, distributing, and dealing in Remington Gold Blue illicit cigarettes. "The investigation was finalised, and the case was brought to court for a decision.

"Muhammad was convicted and sentenced to a R25,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years on condition that the accused not be convicted of contravening Section 83(a) of the Customs and Excise Act, Act 91 of 1964, which is committed in the period of suspension," Sekgotodi said. She further added that the illicit goods were forfeited to the State. Meanwhile, Sherige was also arrested for the same offence.

Sekgotodi said that during the search, illicit cigarettes, including Remington Gold Blue with an estimated street value of R 6,284 were found and seized at Funchal Café in Barberton. "The investigation was finalised and the case was brought to court for a decision. "He was also sentenced to a R10,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment, of which half is suspended for five years on condition that the accused not be convicted of contravening Section 83(a) of the Customs and Excise Act, Act 91 of 1964, which is committed during the period of suspension," she said.