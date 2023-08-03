Two foreign nationals transporting dagga worth R2.5 million allegedly offer security officers R19,000 bribe

Two foreign nationals who were found transporting dagga with an estimated street value of R2.5 million allegedly offered security officers a R19,250 bribe to let them go. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, said the foreign nationals were caught in possession of compressed dagga on Wednesday, at the Lothair policing area.

"The Secunda-based Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) received a call from a security company regarding a silver grey Ford Ranger bakkie which was found loaded with bags of compressed dagga. A white Toyota Corolla was allegedly escorting the bakkie and it was also seized," Sekgotodi said. "In the process, the suspects allegedly tried to entice the security personnel with a bribe of R19,250.00. The personnel maintained their integrity and refused to accept the bribe," Sekgotodi said. Sekgotodi added that the Hawks were summoned to the crime scene and confiscated 52 bags of compressed dagga weighing 650 kilograms with an estimated value of R2.25 million. The bags were found in the Ford Ranger.