Two found with Toyota Hilux bakkie stolen during Mpumalanga home robbery

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested two suspects, aged 34 and 43, at Vaalbank in the Nkangala District for possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle. The duo is scheduled to appear at the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court today, facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, provincial spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, said the vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie, was reportedly stolen during a house robbery at Marapyane village in Mmametlhake on 29 December. “According to the report, an investigation team has been assembled to deal with similar crimes, including business robberies, armed robberies and hijackings. The team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators of these crimes are brought to book,” Mohlala narrated. “The arrest of the two is evident of such progress made thus far.”

He said the investigating team received “some valuable information” from the intelligence structure of the police in the province regarding the stolen bakkie, as well as the whereabouts of the suspects. “Details were then followed by the team consisting of members from crime intelligence at KwaMhlanga, Tracker SA and KwaMhlanga Vispol members. That was when the bakkie was reportedly found in possession of the two men who were immediately and without any hesitation apprehended,” said Mohlala. “The arrested suspects could face other charges for similar crimes committed in other areas such as Siyabuswa and the surroundings as investigation continues.”

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has “gladly welcomed the exceptional work done by the team”, including the arrest and recovery of the bakkie. IOL