Two friends linked with 2021 murder of elderly couple in Sasolburg handed two life terms imprisonment

Cape Town - The High Court has sentenced two friends to two life terms imprisonment after being convicted of murdering an elderly couple in Sasolburg in 2021. Stanley Lingena, 39, and Sithembiso Hlongwane, 30, were sentenced to two life terms of imprisonment by the High Court for the murder of an elderly couple and robbery on August, 22, 2021 in Sasolburg.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said that on Sunday, August 22, 2021, the Sasolburg detectives received a complaint of murder at Waterson Street, Sasolburg. “On arrival at the scene, the members found a 62-year-old female tied up and murdered; the lady was identified as Annie Liebenberg. “A preliminary investigation revealed that Annie's husband was missing, and their white Jetta and other items were stolen.

“On the same evening, the missing white Jetta was spotted in Zamdela, and a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects. The suspects managed to leave the vehicle and flee the scene on foot. The vehicle was recovered,” Rani said. Rani further said that on Monday, August 23, 2021, the police received information that led to the arrest of Lingena, who is the gardener of the deceased and his friend, Hlongwane. “The body of the missing Michael Zantow, 64, was discovered at his other house.