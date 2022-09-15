Two held for murder of missing Limpopo woman

Rustenburg –Two men were arrested in connection with the murder of a woman who was reported missing, Limpopo police said. Conny Sekhukhune of Ga-Mashishi, a financial clerk at Ga-Kgoshigadi Malepe Tribal office went missing while in the Burgersfort CBD on September 9.

“The family reported the matter to the police and a missing person case was immediately opened. “This comes after the family suspected that the boyfriend might have been involved in her disappearance because there was a protection order issued against him before the couple separated for a period of six months,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. He said the police conducted a search at the boyfriend’s house but she was not found and subsequently discovered some blood stains on the floor of the kitchen.

“The provincial forensic crime scene management unit were summoned at the scene to conduct forensic analysis and investigations. “On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at approximately 1pm, the police received a complaint from a member of the community about a lifeless body of a woman which was found dumped in the bushes along R555 public road next to Thaba Moshate Hotel,” he said. The body in a decomposed stage was recovered and family member positively identified it.

“The police immediately commenced with the investigations which led to an arrest of the driver of a maxi-taxi who transported the deceased from her boyfriend’s house. “A manhunt for the boyfriend continued and he was ultimately traced and arrested with visible injuries sustained after he was severely assaulted by unknown individuals.” The 28-year-old maxi taxi driver was expected to appear in the Burgersfort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, facing charges of murder while the 47-year-old boyfriend will appear once he is discharged from hospital under police guard.

