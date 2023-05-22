Two in court as police intensify efforts to arrest suspects linked to cop killings

Police are working around the clock to arrest suspects believed to be behind cop murders.
In the past week, the Hawks and Secunda SAPS K9 officers arrested a 39-year-old man linked to the murder of Warrant Officer Langelihle Hlatshwayo, who was gunned down while entering his home in February last year. He was rushed to a local medical facility, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said the suspect was arrested in Thandukhanya in Piet Retief.
Mogale said so far, two suspects have been arrested. He added that more arrests cannot be ruled out.
Last week, the Mbombela High Court handed down a double life sentence to a man accused of killing a police officer and his sister in May 2022.
Mogale said Rassie Hlabirwa Nkune visited the deceased cop, Sergeant Marcia Mazibuko, and shot her following an argument. The accused then ran back into the house, where he shot Pretty Mazibuko, who was the police officer's sister. The accused fled the scene. The two victims were taken to the clinic, where they were both pronounced dead.
Earlier this month, a man shot and killed a 42-year-old sergeant who was serving as a court orderly at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha.
At the time, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, condemned attacks on police officers.
"Police continue to mobilise resources in the fight against serious and violent crime.
“We cannot have a situation where members are killed in a court of law and while responding to the call of duty. The SAPS continues to prioritise acquiring of additional resources and equipment to heighten police response to fight serious and violent crime," he said.
