Two in court for possession 39kg of dagga in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Two men, aged 27 and 31, were on Thursday scheduled to appear before the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga after being found in possession of a load of dagga with an estimated street value of R58 700. “Reports by police from Tonga revealed that the duo were arrested yesterday, [Wednesday] after their vehicle, a Toyota Corolla heading to Gauteng was stopped during a stop and search operation at Mzinti in the area of Nkomazi,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“Police then requested to search their vehicle and upon searching, 20 bags wrapped with plastic loaded with dagga weighing 39.159 kg were confiscated and the suspects were arrested hence their court appearance today.” The vehicle was also seized as it was reportedly used in the commission of a crime. The SAPS in Mpumalanga said their preliminary investigations suggest that one of the two accused men is from neighbouring eSwatini.

On Tuesday night, the Hawks arrested a 33-year-old man who was allegedly found with crystal meth worth R7.2 million hidden in a false compartment in his truck. The man was arrested at the Lebombo border post in Mpumalanga, as he was making his way into South Africa. Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the suspect was nabbed with the help of the dog unit.