Two in court for the murder of Limpopo lawyer, also linked with mayor’s murder

Rustenburg – Two men accused of killing Limpopo lawyer Mbambadzeni James Manwadu have appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo. Tshianeo Munyai and Nemakhavhani Ndalamo are accused of killing Manwadu, 46, at his home.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that on January 16, 2022, Manwadu arrived home. While getting out of his motor vehicle to open the gate, he was approached by the accused persons, who shot and killed him,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. She said Munyai was linked to several cases from 2020 to 2022, including the murder case of Collins Chabane mayor Moses Maluleke. Maluleke, 56, was gunned down at his home on July 21. His 18-year-old son was shot and wounded during the attack.

Three gunmen entered his home and allegedly demanded money from him and his son. When they refused the gunmen shot them, killing Maluleke and injuring his son. They are also linked to a house robbery in Tswinga village, wherein a woman was kidnapped with her vehicle. The two and an unknown accomplice took her car, laptop, mobile phone and the complainant was instructed to withdraw R10 000. Munyai was also linked to a business robbery of Budeli Mount Rider, where he allegedly took an amount of R40 000, and a robbery at Mangondi filling station.

Story continues below Advertisement

Munyai was linked to the murder of Moses Maluleke after he was arrested for a separate case. The cases against Munyai and Ndalamo were postponed to October 24 for Ndalamo to secure legal representation. IOL