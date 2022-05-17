Two in hot water for possession of R120 000 suspected stolen copper cables

Pretoria – Two suspects, 21 and 35 years old, are set to appear before the Carolina Magistrate’s Court this morning, after they were arrested for unlawful possession of copper. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 21-year-old is a Malawian national.

“The suspects were arrested on (Monday) 16 May 2022 around 9.30am after police received information about certain people who were busy stripping copper cables at Silobela township in Carolina,” said Mohlala. “The men and women in blue wasted no time but rushed to a house as provided and upon arrival at the address, police discovered a bundle of copper, with an estimated street value of about R120 000.” Mohlala said the copper is suspected to have been stolen at one of the nearby mines.

“The suspects were immediately arrested hence their court appearance,” he said. Last week, two men were sentenced to at least 12 years imprisonment for stealing Eskom’s copper cables four years ago. The two convicted criminals were initially arrested in November 2018, with two other suspects.

The four suspects were caught red-handed cutting copper cables belonging to Eskom at Ystervarkfontein in Welbekend, Tshwane. Anye Valentine Nkwenti was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, while Happy Dube was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment after they were found guilty of malicious damage to essential infrastructure and possession of stolen property. Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has welcomed the conviction.

“I’m pleased with the successful conviction and sentencing of the accused as this will send a strong message to those who continue to damage our essential infrastructure. “We remain committed in fighting the scourge of copper cable theft and the protection of essential infrastructure in our province. I’m warning those who are still involved in this criminality – it is just a matter of time before you are also behind bars,” Mawela said. Police have launched a manhunt for the other two suspects who were arrested four years ago after they had failed to appear before the court.

