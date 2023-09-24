Two killed, 7 wounded after gunmen open fire on revellers in Mpumalanga

A manhunt has been launched by police in Mpumalanga following a brutal attack on a group of people at in Alexandra near Calcutta. It is alleged that at about 2:25am on Saturday, an unidentified number of gunmen reportedly opened fire on the victims who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Two victims were declared dead on the scene by paramedics, and seven others sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a nearby medical facility.

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said: “One of the victims who was fatally shot was found inside the car while the other victim who died, was found lying on the ground. The seven other victims who sustained injuries were found scattered around the premises.” According to preliminary investigation, the gunmen showed up at the premises and opened fire on the victims, but the motive for the shooting remains unclear. There have been no arrests so far, but police urge anyone with information that may help in apprehending the suspects to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or send information through MySAPS. The information received will be treated as confidential, and callers may choose to remain anonymous.