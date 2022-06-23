Two KZN brothers arrested for allegedly killing man over ‘borrowed jeans’

Durban - Police say two brothers were arrested on Thursday for the alleged murder of a 20-year-old man in the Ndwedwe area on the KZN North Coast. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, they received reports of a murder at around 9am in the Iqadi area.

“According to a witness, the brothers approached the victim outside his home and questioned him with regards to a pair of jeans that he borrowed from one of them.” Balram said it is alleged the victim refused to hand over the clothing until they returned a pair of takkies that he lent them. He said the victim was stabbed, and the suspects fled on foot.

Balram said, with the help of the community, they were able to apprehend both suspects and hand them over to the police. Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said when police arrived on the scene, they found the victim,20, with an open stab wound on the chest. “It is alleged that an argument ensued between the deceased and the suspects, and he was stabbed with a knife in the chest.

“The two suspects, aged between 20 and 22 years, were arrested in the same area.” Ngcobo said the suspects are expected to appear in the Ndwedwe Magistrate’s Court on Monday. IOL