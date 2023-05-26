Durban – Two KwaZulu Natal police officers allegedly came under fire while responding to a domestic violence case in the oThongathi area. The incident took place in the early hours of this morning.

According to an incident report, the two officers had received the complaint at about 1.20am via the service office. They headed to the Magwaveni area and had difficulty locating the victim. It is alleged the policeman drove around and then stopped at a certain place and saw two males standing at a distance.

One of the policeman jumped out of the vehicle and asked if they knew the complainant. At this time is is alleged the two men opened fire on the policeman. He used his service pistol and fired a shot in the same direction.

The policeman then felt a pain in his ankle and found out that he had been shot. His colleague then drove him to hospital. In a similar incident, a Durban policeman was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence case in Chatsworth.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the incident took place in Welbedacht East. “Two members proceeded to Welbedacht East with the complainant to attend to a domestic violence issue. “On arrival of both members inside the property, one of the members was shot at by suspects through the window.