Two KZN women missing - one was headed to a tavern, the other to find a job

Durban: Police have appealed for help in finding two KZN women who have gone missing. Both women last spoke to their mothers, one was headed to the tavern and the other to find a job. In the first incident, Nongoma SAPS have appealed for assistance in helping find a missing 24-year-old woman from Nongoma.

Thandeka Ncebo Khumalo of Mememe was reported missing by her mother on Saturday. According to police, her mother last spoke to her on June 16 at around 9apm. “She told her mother that she was leaving to a tavern,” said police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

Khumalo was wearing blue jeans, black boots, green top and carrying a black hand bag. She is about 1,5 metres tall, small in build, with long hair. Anyone with information can contact Detective Sergeant Musa Mnguni at the Nongoma SAPS on 073 291 6004 / 035 836 1024/5/6 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111. Police are also searching Mandisa Mandy Portia Shezi, 27, of the Dossenhoek area near Mariannhill.

Shezi was also reported missing by her mother, who last spoke to her on May 27. “She told her mother that she was going to Durban Municipality Water Department. She had seen a job advert on Facebook and was interested. Her cellphone has been off since,” said Constable Ngcobo. Mandisa Mandy Portia Shezi. Picture: SAPS When she left home, she was wearing a peach skirt, fawn vest and brown shoes. She is light in complexion, tall and has short hair.

