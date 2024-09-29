Two life sentences for ex-convict who raped and impregnated his 14-year-old daughter

Should he even have been out of prison in the first place? This is the question many might ask after a 41-year-old man in Limpopo was handed two life terms of imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 14-year-old biological daughter.
The perpetrator, who had previously been jailed for killing the victim’s mother, dragged his daughter from her grandmother’s house and raped her.
Although the victim moved to her aunt’s house, her father continued to abuse her between August and December 2021, threatening to kill her if she reported the heinous crimes.
However, the brave teenage girl finally reported him in January 2022 after she had become pregnant and suffered a miscarriage.
Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Samuel Thovhakale, managed to arrest the accused while he was on the run. He was denied bail, and remained in custody until sentencing took place at the Thohoyandou High Court on Thursday.
The perpetrator was handed two life terms of imprisonment for the repeated rapes as well as a three-year sentence for kidnapping and 10 months for assault common.
"This sentence reflects the severity of gender-based violence and the importance of protecting vulnerable individuals, particularly children, from abuse and exploitation," said acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala.
In a separate case in Mahikeng in the North West, a multi-disciplinary investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old male who is believed to be a serial rapist and murderer.
The suspect was apprehended after being linked to the rape and murder of 42-year-old Neo Kgabanakgosi, whose lifeless body was found by a passer-by in Danville on September 07. Four additional victims, who claim to have been sexually and physically assaulted by the same man, have since come forward.
“The possibility of linking the suspect to multiple cases of the same modus operandi, where females were found raped, murdered and their bodies dumped in the bushes around Mahikeng, can’t be ruled out,” the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.
IOL