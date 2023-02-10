Two life terms for man who broke into a woman’s home, raped and tied her up before setting her house on fire

Johannesburg – A 35-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms for rape and murder of 31-year-old Annah Laka in January 2022. The accused was sentenced to an additional 10 years’ imprisonment for arson after he set Laka’s house on fire while she was tied up inside.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tshepo David Ephraim Moseneke’s sentencing by the Pretoria High Court follows an incident when he broke into Laka’s house while she was asleep, raped her and then tied her up before setting her house on fire and fleeing. Gauteng NPA Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said: “The deceased managed to untie herself and escaped but was already severely burnt. She was taken to hospital where she died a few days later as a result of her wounds. “Moseneke was arrested on 5 February, 2022, and has been in custody since. His family handed him over to the police.”

The judge ordered that the sentence of 10 years should run concurrently with the of one life. “In court, Moseneke pleaded guilty to the charges and asked the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, because he was remorseful for his action. “In his guilty plea, he told the court that on the day of the incident after setting the house on fire, he untied the deceased when he heard her screams,” said Mahanjana.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, the prosecutor, Advocate Sipho Lelani asked the court to impose a sentence of life imprisonment, because Laka had suffered tremendous pain at the hands of the accused. Lelani further told the court “not only did she suffer, but her family continues to suffer even today”. Through the victim impact statement prepared by the court preparation officer, Lebogang Lebese, the family told the court that what Moseneke did brought suffering to the family. “Since the incident, the family has been left with the responsibility of providing a home for two of her children, aged 15 and 19. The 15- year-old told the court she has lost her soulmate since the passing of her mother.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The judge who was in agreement with the State and said “there were no substantial and compelling circumstances that exist to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence”. Furthermore, he said there were “no reasonable prospect that Moseneke would rehabilitate”. Mahanjana said: “Following the sentencing, the State successfully opposed an application to appeal the sentence brought by the defence.”