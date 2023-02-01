Two mall robbers shot dead, two other suspects wounded during wild shootout with cops in Gauteng

Pretoria - Three suspects have been shot dead, while two were critically injured during a high-speed chase and a shootout with several law enforcement units. Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said the shootout came after information was received about suspects who were allegedly involved in shopping mall robberies, courier robberies and other serious violent crimes.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is alleged that the suspects had just committed a shopping mall robbery near Carnival City where they overpowered security guards. A lookout was given for a silver Volkswagen Touareg and a blue BMW allegedly involved in the robbery. “The vehicle (VW Touareg) was picked up on the R21 highway northbound. An operational plan was executed in an attempt to stop the suspects' vehicle. Suspects tried to evade police and a high-speed chase ensued,” said Mogale. “The suspects opened fire on members upon realising that police have picked up their vehicle, and members returned fire, bringing the suspects' vehicle to a halt after colliding into a barrier,” she said.

Mogale said three suspects in the vehicle were fatally wounded and the others two were taken to hospital in a critical condition for medical attention. “Three unlicensed firearms, ammunition and cargo were recovered in the (Volkswagen) Touareg SUV. Preliminary investigation established that the VW SUV was reported robbed from the owner in January as per Brooklyn case and one of the firearms was reported as stolen as per Isipingo case,” she said. The second vehicle was picked up en route to Mamelodi by the Tshwane K9 unit.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Four suspects were detained. The members took the suspects to their residence where more stock was found. Three vehicles, a BMW 1 series, a Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Jetta were also seized on the scene,” said Mogale. “The suspects will be appearing in court soon for attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” she said. IOL