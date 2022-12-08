Two men, an Ethiopian and a South African murdered in spaza shop robbery

Pretoria – Police in Mpumalanga said a 35-year-old South African man, as well as an Ethiopian shop attendant have died after armed assailants stormed a spaza shop in Lydenburg. “According to the report, police received information about a shooting incident and on their arrival at the address provided, they found about four cartridges but there was no one at the scene however further information surfaced on the whereabouts of one of the victims.

“This led police to the discovery of a lifeless body of a 35-year-old South African male victim next to a shack in Shushumela, near Lydenburg,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. “It is alleged that the victim was shot by the suspects, and he apparently tried to run for his life but lost consciousness not far from where he was shot.” Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene, and upon arrival they certified the victim dead.

“It is currently unclear if the man was a customer or just a passer-by. However police are probing the circumstances leading to his death,” Mohlala said. While processing the crime scene, police officers got information from the medical personnel about somebody who succumbed to gunshot wounds on his arrival at hospital. Mohlala said the police officers went to the hospital, where they were shown a body of an Ethiopian national.

“Police are probing two counts of murder and the preliminary investigation indicates that the Ethiopian national was reportedly operating in the tuck shop where the shooting occurred. “Police therefore urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation or any detail regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mohlala said. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the “senseless” killing of the two men.

