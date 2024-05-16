Police at Lebowakgomo in Limpopo have opened a case of business robbery following an incident which took place at a retail store on Tuesday afternoon. Police reports indicate that two men entered the shop, accompanied by a woman. The trio pretended to be customers, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“One suspect suddenly pulled his jersey and showed a female employee in the shop that he was in possession of a firearm. The other male suspect demanded the keys of the display shelf that contained cellphones,” said Ledwaba. The shop’s staff informed the robbers that they do not keep the keys on the premises. “The suspects allegedly ordered one of the cashiers to open a cash register and took an undisclosed amount of cash and the three suspects fled the scene on foot,” said Ledwaba.

“A manhunt for the suspects who were talking in the isiZulu language is already activated,” he said. “Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should urgently contact the investigating officer Sergeant Thabo Manthosi on 072 069 0205, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App.” Police in Limpopo are searching for two men and a woman who robbed a cellphones shop after entering the shop pretending to be customers. File Picture Last month, police in Tzaneen arrested a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl in connection with a robbery incident that happened in Limpopo.

At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, said the arrest came after two women were hijacked after they got a lift in a white Toyota Avanza on the R71 which was occupied by three men and a teenage girl. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “Along the way, the vehicle turned towards the direction of Bolobedu, and the suspects pointed victims with firearms and demanded cash,” said Mashaba. The vehicle occupants then robbed the two women of their belongings, including cellphones, cash and jewellery.