Two men arrested for illegal sand mining in Limpopo

The South African Police Service (SAPS) swooped on two suspects caught red-handed in a large-scale illegal sand mining operation in Mopani District in Limpopo on the evening of September 17. The bust, which occurred just before nightfall, was part of Operation Vala Umgodi, a joint effort by the Crime Intelligence Unit and the Mopani Illegal Mining Task Team, aimed at cracking down on the rampant sand theft threatening the region’s natural resources.

“At about 5.55pm, police were deployed to monitor trucks that were driving into the mining sites being loaded with sand,” said police spokesperson, colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The suspects, aged 26 and 43, arrested while allegedly operating an excavator and a tipper truck near the Klein Letaba River. Police were initially assigned to check trucks approaching mining sites. The breakthrough occurred after police were tipped off about unauthorised activity. “Police tactically approached the mining site and blocked all possible exits for the suspects not to evade an arrest.”

The officers ensured that the suspects could not escape by securing the keys to the machinery used for the illegal operation. Upon arrival, they found an excavator actively loading sand into a tipper truck. The suspects failed to present legitimate mining permits when questioned by the police, resulting in their immediate arrest. Police confiscated both the excavator and truck used in the crime. "The two male suspects are expected to appear before the Giyani Magistrate’s Court soon, facing a charge of illegal mining of sand," Ledwaba said.