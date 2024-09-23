Two men arrested for robbing clothing store and their guns seized

On Saturday, a police Sergeant in civilian clothes performing foot patrols spotted an alleged robbery in process at a clothing store on York Road in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape and promptly called for backup. South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the idea of conducting foot patrols with police officers dressed in civilian clothing has begun to have favourable results in Mthatha’s CBD hotspots.

After the Sergeant sounded the alarm, the police swarmed the area. “Within few minutes, the area was flooded with SAPS and KSD (King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality) law enforcement members, and the two suspects were arrested not far away from the crime scene. “Two firearms were confiscated, one licensed and the other was not licensed. Members also found cash and two pairs of school shoes,” Matyolo said.

He went on to say that the unlicensed firearm’s serial number had been filed off and will be sent for ballistic testing. A preliminary examination found that the two males are originally from Libode, which is in the Eastern Cape. “The two suspects aged 30 and 36 are due to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate’s court on Monday, September 23 on charges of business robbery, possession of suspected stolen property and contravention of the Firearms Control Act. There is a possibility of additional charges at the later stage of the investigation.” OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Phumzile Cetyana applauded members from Madeira Saps and KSD Law Enforcement. "You displayed exceptional teamwork and partnership. Our partnership with KSD Law Enforcement is becoming a well-oiled machine.”