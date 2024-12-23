Two men arrested for stealing phones at Makhadzi’s One Woman show in Polokwane

Limpopo police have arrested two men, aged 26 and 30 for possession of 14 stolen cellphones, during Makadzi’s One Woman show, at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the two men were arrested on Sunday, December 22 at about 4.30am.

Thakeng said public order policing received a complaint about a series of stolen cellphones from the revellers at the stadium, which drew thousands of fans of the Limpopo music star. Thakeng confirmed to IOL News that the suspects were arrested at Makhadzi's One Woman Show music event. He said the police immediately launched a manhunt of the unknown suspects after receiving complaints.

“A 26 year-old suspect was found in possession of two cellphones and his 30 year-old accomplice with twelve (12) cellphones,” Thakeng said. He said some of the victims managed to identify and recover their cellphones at the local police station. He said the suspects are expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate court soon, facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

“Police investigations are continuing,” Thakeng added. In a separate case in the province, police arrested a 32-year-old man for dealing and possession of drugs last week on December 19 at about 2:30pm at Madiba Park, in Seshego. Thakeng said the members of provincial organised crime unit received a tip off about the suspect selling drugs at Madiba Park next to a secondary school.

He said the police did a follow up and spotted the described suspect at the area, driving in a red VW Polo. “The Police tactically approached him, small transparent plastic containing cocaine drugs were found in his trouser pocket.“ Thakeng said additional suspected Khat drugs were found inside the vehicle and he was arrested on the spot.