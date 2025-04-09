Two men convicted after Gauteng police officers were ambushed, disarmed and brutally murdered

The High Court in Johannesburg has convicted two men, Hlulani Mabuza, 32, and Sihle Ntuli, 29, for the disarming and brutal murder of two police officers. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said the duo was found guilty of killing Sergeant Vusi Batsha, 45, and Constable Kgotso Malahlela, 24, in October 2022.

Hawks spokesperson in Gauteng, Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha said the Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) unit of the Hawks led the meticulous investigation. "This pivotal verdict underscores the unwavering dedication and exceptional investigative prowess of the SOCI team," said Ramovha. In the evening of October 21, 2022, at approximately 10pm, Batsha and Malahlela were ambushed while attending to a case at the corner of Field and Main Reef Road in Lilianton, Boksburg.

“The suspects demanded their service firearms, leading to a fatal struggle. Sergeant Batsha was tragically shot dead at the scene, and Constable Malahlela, while seeking cover, was fatally shot moments later,” said Ramovha. The two police officers’ service firearms were stolen during the incident. Ramovha said swift action and intelligence gathering led to a breakthrough in the case on April 22, 2023.

The Hawks, working in collaboration with Gauteng law enforcement officers, arrested Hlulani Mabuza and two accomplices at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court. Sihle Ntuli was apprehended in May 2023 at Harrismith Correctional Services, in Free State, following detailed investigations. “His interrogation yielded critical information, directly linking him to the crime scene,” said Ramovha.

“Through exhaustive efforts, investigators built an unassailable case that culminated in justice for the fallen officers.” On Tuesday, the High Court in Johannesburg convicted Mabuza and Ntuli on two counts of murder; two counts of attempted murder; two counts of armed robbery; possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Sentencing of the convicted man is scheduled for Friday, before the High Court in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, acting provincial head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Brigadier Phumeza Klaas, has lauded the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for the thorough investigation. She also expressed gratitude to the metro police officers and the Gauteng Traffic Police for their support during the arrests. In January, IOL reported that two teenagers were arrested in connection with the murder of police officer, Constable Callan Andrews.