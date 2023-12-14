Two men convicted for a spate of cash-in transit robberies that left innocent bystander dead

Two men responsible for a series of cash-in-transit heists that left an innocent bystander dead were found guilty in the Makhanda High Court. Lwando Ntiyantiya, 36, and Nkosekhaya Lloyd, 38, were found guilty on charges of four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful possession of firearms, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The duo were arrested in March 2022 after they robbed a G4S armoured vehicle. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes (known as Hawks), an intensive probe linked Ntiyantiya and Lloyd to a number of cash-in-transit armed robberies. Spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said on March 25, 2022, a G4S vehicle was picking up money at Shoprite in Centane when the crew was accosted by two armed men and robbed at gunpoint.

“The crew spotted a police vehicle that was parked; the members responded to the robbery, and a shootout ensued. “The police managed to subdue the suspects. Unfortunately, an innocent bystander used as a shield by the suspects was fatally wounded.” Mgolodela said two firearms were recovered from the suspects, and one was linked to a cash-in-transit robbery that occurred on September 9, 2021, in Amalinda, Cambridge.

“The suspects were also linked to a CIT robbery at Big Daddy’s in Wilsonia where a G4S vehicle was robbed. The investigations further revealed that the businesses were robbed of cash of more than R700,000.” Mgolodela said the duo were denied bail since their arrest, and following a guilty conviction, they were due to be sentenced today. “Due to unforeseen circumstances on the side of the judiciary, sentencing was postponed to January 11.”