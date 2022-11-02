Two men from Rustenburg arrested for robbery in Free State

Rustenburg – Two Rustenburg men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Ventersburg in the Free State. The two suspects were arrested on Tuesday after they allegedly robbed a bottle store of an undisclosed amount of cash, liquor, two cellphones, a camera monitor and cigarettes.

Free State police said four men were involved in the robbery on Monday. “Two suspects were arrested with a firearm and a vehicle used when (the) business robbery was allegedly committed,” police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said. He said that on Monday at about 6.30pm, a business owner was leaving the guest house, and the burglar door of the bottle store had to be unlocked when he entered.

“When he entered, two men with firearms forced themselves inside the business premises, and there were two additional suspects. “The employees and the owner were forced to lie on the floor. “An undisclosed amount of cash, liquor, a camera monitor, two cellphones, and cigarettes were taken. The suspects drove off with a vehicle. A case of business robbery was registered.

“On November 1, 2022, members of Crime Intelligence followed up on information about a blue Toyota Etios that matched the description of the vehicle involved in the business robbery of a bottle store in Ventersburg on October 31, 2022.” He said the vehicle was seen at a fuel station in Riebeeckstad and was followed to Odendaalsrus, where Odendaalsrus Visible Policing members stopped the vehicle. “While members were busy searching the vehicle, a 9mm Norinco pistol with 31 live rounds was found and two suspects, aged 42 from Rustenburg, North West, were arrested.

