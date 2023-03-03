Two men nabbed after allegedly burning woman to death

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga arrested two men in Phola, outside Ogies, for allegedly burning a woman to death. According to provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala, the woman was found burned on February 28.

“A team of detectives from Phola SAPS took up the investigation, which led to the arrest of the two suspects,” Mohlala said. Mohlala said police were still busy with efforts to establish the circumstances that led to the murder of the woman. The suspects, aged 30 and 67, have been charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Ogies Magistrate’s Court on March 6.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility that more charges might be added against the two men, as new details through investigation may emerge,” he said. In a another incident in the same province, a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly snatched his three-week-old baby from its 15-year-old mother and brutally killed the newborn boy by slitting his throat. Mohlala said the man would be charged with kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

“Considering the age of the child’s mother, a statutory rape charge will be added. He is expected to appear in Nkomazi Magistrate’s Court in Tonga soon,” Mohlala narrated. The incident took place on Wednesday. “Information was received that the lifeless body of the child was found dumped in bushes a few metres from the water reservoir and diesel depot in Middleplaas.

“The child was found wrapped in a bloody blanket and a towel, his throat cut open,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has “vehemently condemned” the gruesome murder, as well as the gender-based violence and inhumane behaviour by the accused father. He expressed hope that justice would be served for the slain little boy.