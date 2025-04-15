Two men nabbed after Ford Ranger driver was hijacked and kidnapped

Two suspects, Baveli Robert Maseko, 37, and Orbin Mith Mohammed, 23, have appeared before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga after they were arrested for possession of an unlicenced firearm with ammunition, hijacking, and kidnapping. The duo was arrested at Balfour, in the evening of 9 April 2025, according to provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane.

“According to information, the police in Balfour were alerted about a hijacked white Ford single cab bakkie that was reportedly taken at gunpoint in Morgenzon. It was further reported that the victim had also been kidnapped by armed suspects,” she said. Police at Balfour immediately responded and activated a roadblock, closing off all exit points. The operation was supported by officers from private security companies. Two suspects, Baveli Robert Maseko and Orbin Mith Mohammed have appeared before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga after a hijacked Ford Ranger bakkie was recovered. “The team spotted the vehicle, matching the description as provided, traveling on the R23 Road. The vehicle is said to have taken an offramp to the old Greylingstad Road, heading towards Balfour,” said Ndubane.

“Attempts to pull the vehicle off the road were unsuccessful, prompting a high-speed chase. Realising they were cornered, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and then fled on foot into nearby maize fields.” With the assistance of drone technology from Transnet, a thorough search of the area was conducted. Later, the wanted suspects were spotted, walking along the road. “They were searched and a firearm with ammunition was found in their possession. They were apprehended and charged for possession of unlicenced firearm with ammunition,” said Ndubane.

Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. After the arrest of Maseko and Mohammed, the driver of the Ford Ranger was later found nearby, tied up with ropes along the roadside. Police said the victim was rescued and taken home. Maseko and Mohammed appeared before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing charges of possession of unlicenced firearm with ammunition, hijacking, and kidnapping.

Two suspects, Baveli Robert Maseko and Orbin Mith Mohammed have appeared before the Balfour Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga after a hijacked Ford Ranger bakkie was recovered. The two were remanded in custody until Thursday. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, has commended the collaboration displayed by the police and private security, which led to the swift arrest of the suspects. In January, IOL reported that two suspects were arrested for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie which was hijacked at Vosman, near Witbank.