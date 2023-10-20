Two men, nabbed for possession of drugs in different cases in the Western Cape, will spend eight years behind bars

The Ladismith Regional Court has sentenced two men to eight years of direct imprisonment after they were found in possession of drugs between Ladismith and Barrydale in separate cases. In October 2022, members of the Ladismith Crime Prevention Unit arrested two male suspects for dealing in drugs on the R62 Road between Ladismith and Barrydale when the vehicle they were travelling in was stopped and searched at a vehicle checkpoint.

The members confiscated 1935 mandrax tablets and an undisclosed amount of cash found on one of the occupants of the vehicle. “Henry Adams pleaded not guilty on charges of dealing with drugs, and he was sentenced to eight years in direct imprisonment in the Ladysmith Regional Court after a thorough investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Narcotics Section,” said police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie. “He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Pojie said.

The accused in another drug-related case, Michael Peterson, was also sentenced to eight years of direct imprisonment in the Ladismith Regional Court on October 13, 2023, after being charged with dealing in drugs. Initial information revealed that Ladismith CPU members acted on information and intercepted a parcel meant for the accused on October 26, 2022. “Upon inspecting the parcel when it was delivered to the accused, members discovered 94.43 grams of tik and 1,919 mandrax tablets, for an estimated value of R129,000,” Pojie said.