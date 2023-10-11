The suspects were arrested after their vehicle, a white sedan, collided with a taxi, and police were then alerted to the situation by vigilant citizens who reported the suspicious activity.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Seshego, outside Polokwane, arrested two men who were driving a vehicle allegedly stashed with freshly slaughtered cattle on Wednesday morning.

The local police, together with members of the Provincial Stock Theft Unit, swiftly responded to the scene. Upon inspection, they discovered two slaughtered cattle stashed in the boot and some at the back of the vehicle.

“It is suspected that the cattle were slaughtered during the night or in the early hours, and the police' are still busy with investigations to determine where the incident took place and where the cattle were being transported,” police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba further added that the two male suspects, aged 24 and 43, are expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Friday, October 13, 2023, on charges of possession of suspected stolen livestock.