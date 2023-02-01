Two men on parole, arrested in Mpumalanga with Mercedes-Benz stolen in Gauteng

Pretoria – Two men, aged 30 and 41 are expected to appear before the Standerton District Court in Mpumalanga on charges of possession of stolen property today, after they were found driving a Mercedes-Benz sedan reported stolen in Gauteng. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the German sedan was reported as stolen four days ago in Jeppe, in Gauteng.

“A partnership between the security industry and the police has led to the recovery of a vehicle, silver Mercedes-Benz sedan, on Tuesday 31 January 2023, at around 4pm. Two male suspects aged 30 and 41 were arrested on charges of possession of suspected stolen property,” Mohlala said. “The vehicle was recovered after security officers from Kasselman security company received information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was stolen at Jeppe, in the Gauteng province a few days back on 27 January 2023.” Two parolees are appearing in court after they were arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of a Mercedes-Benz stolen in Jeppe, Gauteng. Picture: SAPS The security company traced the vehicle while alerting the police at Standerton, in Mpumalanga.

“They spotted the vehicle with two occupants and they then pulled it over at a certain filling station in Standerton. The said car had Eastern Cape registration number plates. Eventually, the two were arrested and police charged them with possession of suspected stolen property,” Mohlala said. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the two men found with the vehicle are on parole. “Police are working in partnership with officials from the Department of Correctional Services and the two might as well find themselves back in the correctional Centre as it appears that they may have violated their parole conditions,” Mohlala said.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has applauded the “good relationship” existing between law enforcement agencies. “We are really making a serious impact, more especially in the recovery of vehicles in the province. In the past few days, we have witnessed the arrest of suspects and the recovery of vehicles that were stolen,” she said. “Thanks to law enforcement agencies for working co-operatively on this one. Together we can do more.”

