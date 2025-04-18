Two men sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in Limpopo

Refilwe Solly Malatjie, 23, and 25-year-old Hlupi Linda Mathiba were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Thabang Theosel Mafogo by the Lenyenye Regional Court in Limpopo. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), said Mafogo was murdered on December 26, 2019, and both Malatjie and Mathiba pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty, and the State led evidence from witnesses who testified that on December 26, 2019, accused one (Malatjie) had an altercation with the deceased, Thabang Theosel Mafogo, at the tavern, while it was approaching the early hours of the morning," the NPA said. "Both the accused accosted the deceased and assaulted him with open hands, booted feet, and further threw stones at him. He tried to escape, but they chased him until they caught up with him. Accused one (Malatjie) then held the deceased for accused two (Mathiba) to stab him with a knife three times in the chest, and he was declared dead at the scene." In aggravation of sentence, State prosecutor Pearl Ledwaba told the court that "murder is a serious violation of human life, and it is now a pandemic within Lenyenye and its surroundings".

She further stressed that the deceased "was killed brutally, even though he was not armed" and "for no apparent reason." The court found that there were no substantial and compelling reasons to depart from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, said she hoped that the sentence would deter other young men and women from committing similar offences.