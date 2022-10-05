Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Two men shot dead in Camps Bay believed to have been taxi drivers

Camps Bay, where two people were shot dead.

Published 2h ago

The police in the Western Cape have confirmed that two people were shot dead in Camps Bay this afternoon (Weds).

Western Cape police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the alleged perpetrators immediately fled the scene after the shooting.

“Upon arrival at the scene at around 3.40pm in Victoria Road, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds to his body,“ he said.

“Further inspection of the surrounding area indicated the body of a second unknown man who also sustained gunshot wounds.

“Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled.”

The police said that the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were still under investigation.

“Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown and Camps Bay police are investigating two counts of murder.”

A witness described the shootings as being at close range and one of the victims was riddled with bullets.

Another witness alleged: “One victim was a taxi driver who appears to have been targeted.

“There are conflicting reports as to the identity of the second victim. One report states that it was an adult student who was hit by a stray bullet; other reports say the second victim was also a taxi driver.

“The suspects sped off in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.”

IOL

