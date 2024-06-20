Two men shot dead in ‘crime-ridden’ Philippi East

By Ronewa Jessica Mashamba The Bekela informal settlement in Philippi East was rocked by a horrific double shooting on Wednesday, June 19.

Two men, aged 22 and 25, were found dead with gunshot wounds. According to the police report, officers responded to a shooting incident reported at Stock Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a driver with gunshot wounds in a white Toyota Avanza. Another man was found lying on the ground next to the vehicle, also with gunshot wounds. When medical personnel arrived, they declared both men dead on the scene. The motive behind the attack remains unclear and no suspects have yet been arrested.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for safety reasons, a member of the Philippi East community policing forum (CPF) expressed deep concerns about the state of community safety and the lack of support from SAPS. “There is no relationship between CPF members and SAPS. The police is not supporting CPF members in their efforts to combat crime. “People are scared to even go to the shops, and they always make sure to keep their doors closed, both day and night. Crime is on the rise, and SAPS is not assisting the neighbourhood watch or the CPF.

“Residents are living in constant fear, unable to feel safe in their own homes. Despite our efforts to collaborate with the police, the lack of co-operation makes it incredibly difficult to make any meaningful impact on crime levels in our community,” the CPF member said. “We wish the City of Cape Town to assist our community in establishing neighbourhood watch without involving SAPS. “We are in this situation because SAPS does not want to establish neighbourhood watches. I hope political change will make things better, but I doubt there will ever be change," the member said.