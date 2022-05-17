Two men who allegedly killed a Limpopo teacher and drove around dumping pieces of her body appear court

Pretoria – Two men have appeared before the High Court in Polokwane for the murder of primary school teacher Mohlale Precious Magabane. The murder accused, Ashan Fraz Cheema, 30, and Raza Ali, 26, - both from Pakistan - face charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the course of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and illegal immigration.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused committed the offences on December 23, 2018. “It is alleged that Magabane and Cheema were in a love relationship. Both the accused went to the deceased apartment and an argument started among them. Both the accused assaulted and killed her with a knife,” Malabi-Dzhangi narrated. “They then dismembered the deceased’s body and placed her body parts in several refuse bags. They placed the refuse bags in the vehicle and drove around, disposing of the body parts and buried the head and arms in a shallow grave.”

At the time of her murder, Magabane was a teacher at Kabishi Primary School in Mashamothane village. In court, Cheema was not represented as his previous defence has withdrawn. Malabi-Dzhangi said the trial is postponed to June 27, for Cheema to secure a defence lawyer.

Last weekend, provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe established a team of investigators to track down people who were allegedly seen taking a woman by force and bundling her into the boot of a motor vehicle at Kgaphamadi village under Hlogolou policing area outside Groblersdal. The abductors drove off with the woman, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. “Refiloe Malope, aged 31, was allegedly seen by neighbours being forcefully shoved into the boot of a white Toyota sedan by two unknown men who thereafter sped off in the direction of Motsephiri,” Mojapelo said.

“The information at our disposal is that the victim was allegedly approached by one of the suspects under the pretext that he was looking for assistance as his vehicle broke down in the village. When they arrived at the car, the second suspect suddenly emerged and the two forcibly put the lady into the boot of the car.” IOL