Two more arrested for alleged theft of 11 firearms at a farm in Limpopo

Rustenburg - Two more men were arrested in connection with the theft of 11 firearms at a farm in Hoedspruit in Limpopo nearly two years ago. According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, the two were arrested on Tuesday during an ongoing intelligence-driven joint operation to trace the suspects involved in the incident.

"The team comprised of detectives from SAPS Origstad, Burgersfort Highway Patrol team and Crime Intelligence Unit, and they followed information about the suspect's whereabouts in Phiring under Leboeng policing area. They then managed to arrest the 31-year-old suspect, and from there, the same team proceeded with investigations which led them to the arrest of the second suspect in Manganeng village outside Sekhukhune. "The 42-year-old suspect was found hiding in the bushes next to an informal settlement with another suspect who managed to evade the arrest. Police then searched inside the suspects' shack and discovered three rifles believed to be those stolen on Hoedspruit farm," Brigadier Mojapelo said. He said the arrest brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the incident to four, and the items recovered so far include 7 firearms, ammunition, a telescope and a sniper rifle.

"The suspects are expected to appear before the respective Magistrate's court soon, facing charges of business burglary and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition. "The first two suspects, aged 32 and 36, were arrested on 13 and 14 January 2023 at White City, Mhala policing area in Mpumalanga province and Hoedspruit policing area in Limpopo province," he said. The burglary took place on a farm in the Hoedspruit policing precinct in March 2021. Eleven firearms and ammunition were stolen.

