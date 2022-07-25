Two more arrested for the Malamulele police station armed robbery

Rustenburg - Two more men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at Malamulele police station in Limpopo. The two were arrested at Acornhoek, Mpumalanga province.

A group of heavily armed men stormed Malamulele police station on November 21 in 2021. The gunmen robbed the station of firearms and ammunition. “Members of the Tracking Team received information about the suspect(s) at Acornhoek, Mpumalanga province, and followed the leads,” said Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe. “These criminals were then traced at Castino village in the area, driving in a Toyota Hi ace. The police approached the suspects who immediately sped off after noticing them,” she said.

A car chase ensued and during the process, the men allegedly fired shots at the police who immediately returned fire. The police managed to corner the men and two were arrested. During the arrest, they were found in possession of a pistol, two magazines and ammunition. There were no injuries sustained during the shootout. “We appreciate the team for continuing to hit hard on these criminals who continue to make undermining the law with impunity their business. We also thank community members for providing valuable information that led to these arrests,” she said.

She said the two could be linked to numerous ATM (automated teller machine) bombings that took place at various places in the Limpopo province. They were expected to appear in Malamulele Magistrate's Court on Monday. Others linked to the Malamulela police station robbery were arrested on January 19, nine suspects were found in their hideout at Medinyeng village near Kgapane Phalaborwa and three were arrested at a lodge in Bushbuckridge in the Mpumalanga province. IOL