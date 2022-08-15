Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, August 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Two more bodies found at new Cape Town ‘dumping ground’

GRIM: One of the bodies found at Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve

GRIM: One of the bodies found at Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve

Published 1h ago

Share

Cape Town - Police are probing the use of the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve as a dumping ground for bodies after the horrific discovery of a couple who were buried on top of each other at the weekend.

Grassy Park SAPS commander, Colonel Dawood Laing, says preliminary investigations have revealed that the area is being used by the Flakkas gang from Lavender Hill to dispose of bodies.

Story continues below Advertisement

He says just two months after the body of Ashraf Galant, 40, from Athlone was found, cops were called out to the scene by worried municipal workers who discovered a foot sticking out of the ground at the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve on Thursday.

Laing says the SAPS Forensics Team dug out the sand patch and found the badly decomposed body of a man but got a skrik when they found a second body underneath.

“As they removed the one body that was basically a skeleton, they found a second one underneath. While the investigation is at a sensitive stage, we believe it is a male and female.

More on this

“Due to the decomposition it is unclear how they died but the post-mortems will reveal that.”

He says the latest discovery was made in close proximity to two other incidents including Ashraf and Mohammed Rif’at Booranoodien who went missing in Grassy Park last year.

“All these bodies were found less than 50 metres from each other and in our investigations I can confirm that all fingers point to the Flakkas [gang] in Lavender Hill, that they are using this as a dumping site for bodies.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have launched a major investigation into this and we will be going after the perpetrators,” the colonel says.

[email protected]

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSCape TownCrime and courtsMurder

Share