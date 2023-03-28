Two more quizzed over AKA’s murder

Durban - Two more people have been taken in for questioning for the hit on SA rapper, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes. This comes after three men were apprehended at the Erica Square shopping centre in Belhar in the Western Cape at the weekend.

Two more were apprehended just metres away. IOL reported that investigation teams had been trailing the alleged hitmen for weeks, following the murders of AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban on Friday, February 10. One of the suspects is linked to a string of taxi killings in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, according to Netwerk24.

The men were traced to the Western Cape following a string of crimes in KZN where they allegedly posed as officials from the Department of Social Development. Sources close to the investigation said the men would go house to house, posing as Sassa agents and offering to help people register for grants. The police‘s investigation led them to Belhar where they observed the gang’s movements before apprehending them. Officers also found a white Mercedes-Benz, believed to have been used as a getaway car on the night of AKA’s murder.

The vehicle is being searched for fingerprints and other clues that could assist in the investigation. AKA and Tibz were killed while leaving the Wish restaurant in Durban. AKA was due to perform at Yugo, a nightclub near Florida Road when he was shot at close range. According to AKA's bodyguard, Anwar "Dog" Khan, protocol was breached on the night of AKA's murder.

Khan said if he had been with the rapper on the night, he would have taken him from the airport to the hotel, from the hotel to the show, from the show to the hotel, from the hotel to the airport. "No additional movements on the side. In my absence, ok, protocol was breached. Kiernan was called and invited to go to Florida Road, Wish, which he accepted and he went. Had I been there then protocol would have not been breached. Because the call would have came through the road manager," Khan said. Investigations continue.