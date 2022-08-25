Two more suspects arrested after deadly Nasrec heist

Johannesburg - The Hawks have arrested two more suspects in connection with the deadly Nasrec cash-in-transit heist, bringing the number of arrests to four. The suspects are aged 34 and 37.

Luyanda Mzizi, 30, was arrested on August 12 at the scene of the crime and Bongani Jele, 40, days later. The heist took place on August 12 when a cash-in-transit vehicle was fired upon on the Nasrec Road. Four attackers – Vusumuzi Mosses Botile, 40, Sibongiseni Remember Hlengwa, 41, Mandlenkosi Freeman Zikhali, 42, Hector Sihle Buthelezi, 46, were killed after a gun battle with the police.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the suspects managed to rob the security guards of their cellphones and a firearm before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team, Crime Intelligence and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police made the two additional arrests on the following Monday, bringing the total number of those arrested to four. The first two suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on August 23, with the matter postponed to August 31.

The additional suspects were expected to make their first court appearance on August 25. All four face charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms and attempted murder. IOL