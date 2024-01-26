Two ‘most wanted criminals’ shot dead in Hillcrest, Durban

Two suspected criminals were killed in a shoot-out with police in Brackenhill Road in Hillcrest, KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Services (SAPS) said on Friday. The suspects are allegedly linked to a spate of murders, spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

Speaking about the incident, Netshiunda said officers from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) on Thursday, operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were on the police’s wanted list in connection with three counts of murder. “The police officers spotted a vehicle which matched the description of the one which the suspects were said to have been travelling in,” Netshiunda said. “With their blue lights on, police officers signalled for the suspect to stop their vehicle, but they did not comply. Instead they got out of their vehicle and opened fire towards the police and the men of law were left with no other alternative but to return fire.”

Netshiunda said two suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene. “No police officer was injured during the shoot-out.” Police said the suspects were wanted in connection with two murder incidents.

In the first incident, two men were shot and killed outside a tavern in Molweni on January 4. “They were also suspected to be responsible for the murder of a 50-year-old man who was found inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds on Windsor Road in Pinetown in November 2021.” Netshiunda said police seized two firearms with 21 rounds of ammunition found in their possession.