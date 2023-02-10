Pretoria - The Evander Magistrates’ Court in Mpumalanga sentenced two Mozambican men to 132 years in prison for multiple murders, kidnapping and robbery. Felisberto Joad Mohache and Tahir Mhenambe were linked to the kidnapping and murders of three men in separate incidents in 2018.

According to provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the first victim, Ziyane, left his house in Evander on 21 May 2018 with his vehicle to Newcastle. “His family never heard from him again until his lifeless body was found dumped on the R50 road between Standerton and Leslie the following day. His vehicle and valuables were nowhere to be found...Ziyane was strangled and stabbed to death.” In a separate incident, Buthelezi of Extension 6 Standerton went missing without trace on 11 June 2018.

“His decomposed body was found dumped next to the road between Amersfoort and Perdekop on 12 July 2018. His vehicle was missing,” Mohlala said. On 8 July 2018, Mbatha from Sakhile outside Standerton also went missing. His body was found with multiple stab wounds next to the road between Standerton and Perdekop. His vehicle was no where to be found. Mohlala said a task team was assigned to crack down on the mysterious deaths.

“Within a short space of time, four suspects were arrested and all three vehicles recovered in Piet Retief and Dagga kraal respectively.” He said two of the four suspects died while in custody and the remaining two were sentenced to prison for three life terms for the three murders each, 45 years for the three counts of robbery each, 15 years for the three counts of kidnapping each, and six years (for) the three counts of defeating the ends of justice counts each. IOL