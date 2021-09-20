Two Mpumalanga police officers wounded in separate shootings

RUSTENBURG: Two police officers were shot and injured, in separate incidents, in Mpumalanga on Monday, said Mpumalanga police. Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said a 37-year-old sergeant was shot and injured at Masoyi, near White River, while a 56-year-old police captain was also shot and stabbed at Emalahleni.

“Police reports indicate that the incident at Masoyi occurred while the member, together with his colleague, was attending to a complaint which was earlier brought to the attention of the police, about a robbery incident where a firearm was taken. “Upon receiving information on the whereabouts of the suspect, members followed up on the details and arrived at the place where the suspect was hiding, only to be subjected to a shooting, whereby one police officer sustained some injuries before the suspect fled the scene. The said member was taken to hospital for medical treatment and a case was opened accordingly, with a launch of manhunt,” said Mdhluli. He said an off-duty captain was reportedly shot by a group of three suspects, at Witbank, before they hijacked him, as well as stabbed him, and took him to a secluded area in the bushes, near Vosman.

“He was then held hostage, as well as robbed of his private firearm and an undisclosed amount of cash, but, fortunately, managed to drive away while suspects fired shots at him,” said Mdhluli. Colonel Mdhluli said the captain went to call for help and was taken to hospital for treatment. “A case of attempted murder, with an additional charge of armed robbery, was opened. A manhunt has since been launched for the suspects,” said Mdhluli.

On Sunday, a 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer, who had reacted to a murder incident at Badplaas. He was attacked when he got out of the police van, upon arrival at the crime scene. Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela has ordered the swift arrest of suspects in both incidents.