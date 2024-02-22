Two murder suspects arrested over brutal killing of cattle thieves burnt beyond recognition

Two Mpumalanga men, Samuel Sheku and Bapsi Mnisi, both in their 50s, have been arrested on charges including two counts of murder, kidnapping, and malicious damage to property. The two accused people have since appeared before the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to a (police) report, on December 29, 2023, the community of Nhlalakahle Trust in Masoyi experienced a shocking incident whereby six cows belonging to one resident were found slaughtered next to the bushes,” he said. “It is also reported that some community members mobilised themselves and captured to young males, Sifiso Bulunga, 39, and Satelo Maluka, 37, residing in the same area. The two were reportedly accused of being involved in stock theft.” Police said the two alleged cattle thieves were then tortured by the community members, while their hands and legs were tied with wires.

“The police at Masoyi were notified about the incident, and a van was dispatched to the crime scene, only to experience a hostile reception from this group of people (community members),” said Mdhluli. Further reports indicate that there was a bakkie, believed to have been used by the accused cattle thieves, Bulunga and Maluka. The bakkie was torched by the angry mob, while the accused men were severely assaulted, and burnt beyond recognition.

"A case was opened and the docket was assigned to the Mpumalanga provincial task team under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela," said Mdhluli. "The team worked tirelessly in their investigation and arrested the two suspects, Samuel Sheku and Bapsi Mnisi, then charged them accordingly. They were then taken to court." During the accused murderers' court appearance, their case was postponed to Friday.

Meanwhile, Manamela has cautioned communities across Mpumalanga against acts of vigilantism. “Acts of vigilantism can never be tolerated and two wrongs do not make a right,” she said. Last week, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year.